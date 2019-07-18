Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:45
Cowpen Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for William Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Clark

Notice Condolences

William Clark Notice
CLARK (Blyth) Peacefully at home,
after a short illness,
with family around him on
10th July 2019, aged 82 years,
William (Bill), much loved husband of the late Dorothy, dearly loved dad of John and Pauline, Kay and David, loving granda of Kelly, Jemma, Gary, Claire and Lee,
great granda of Olivia, Chloe,
Lily, Sophie, George, Oliver,
Daniel and Harrison.
Bill will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Please meet for funeral
service and cremation at
Cowpen Crematorium on
Wednesday 24th July at 10:45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if desired, to Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund. A donation box will be available
at the crematorium.
All welcome back at
The Services Club,
Blyth afterwards.
Published in News Post Leader on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.