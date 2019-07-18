|
|
|
CLARK (Blyth) Peacefully at home,
after a short illness,
with family around him on
10th July 2019, aged 82 years,
William (Bill), much loved husband of the late Dorothy, dearly loved dad of John and Pauline, Kay and David, loving granda of Kelly, Jemma, Gary, Claire and Lee,
great granda of Olivia, Chloe,
Lily, Sophie, George, Oliver,
Daniel and Harrison.
Bill will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Please meet for funeral
service and cremation at
Cowpen Crematorium on
Wednesday 24th July at 10:45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if desired, to Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund. A donation box will be available
at the crematorium.
All welcome back at
The Services Club,
Blyth afterwards.
Published in News Post Leader on July 18, 2019