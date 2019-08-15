ARMSTRONG William George

(Bill) (Blyth). Mrs Ann Harper and family would like to thank everyone who offered words of comfort, sympathy cards, messages and Mass cards for William George Armstrong (Bill). Our grateful thanks to Fr. Quinn for his emergency visit to Cramlington Hospital and to him and everyone who attended the service for Bill when received into the church on Thursday 1st August and his Requiem Mass the following day. Thanks to all of the staff who cared for Bill at Cramlington Hospital, especially the staff in A&E.

Our thanks to Kelly and everyone at Co-op Funeralcare, Blyth, for their care and compassion.

Bill was dearly loved and is greatly missed and your kindness and prayers are very much appreciated at this difficult time. Published in News Post Leader on Aug. 15, 2019