LAMBERTH Thomas Turner (Tom) (Bedlington)
formerly of Blyth
Peacefully in hospital on
26th September 2019,
aged 91 years, Tom.
Beloved husband of the late Doreen. Dearly loved dad of Carol, Pat, John, Denise and their partners. A much loved grandad and great grandad.
Sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Please meet for funeral service
at Cowpen Crematorium on
Monday 14th October at 10.00am.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in lieu, if desired, Hartford Court Care Home.
Published in News Post Leader on Oct. 10, 2019