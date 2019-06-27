|
|
|
CARR Stan (Newbiggin by the Sea)
Peacefully after a short illness,
on Friday 14th June 2019,
aged 86 years.
Stan, a beloved Husband of Penny,
a much loved Dad of Gail, Pamela
& Jacqueline, an adored Granda
and a much loved Great Grandad.
Funeral service to take place at
St Bartholomew's Church, Newbiggin, on Monday 1st July at 12.00pm, followed by cremation at Cowpen Crematorium, Blyth.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The British Heart Foundation, a donation box will be available at the church.
All welcome afterwards for refreshments at Bank House
Social Club, Newbiggin.
Enquiries to A.J. Gascoigne & Son
Tel 01670 818351
Published in News Post Leader on June 27, 2019
Read More