|
|
|
RICHARDSON Rosemary
(Rose)
(Blyth) Peacefully in hospital,
on the 30th June aged 82 years, beloved wife of Gilly,
dearly loved mam of Gary, Rosemary, Glyn and the late Chris and mother in law of
Anne-Marie, Davey and Karen,
much loved nanna of Sian, Jamie, Chris, Adelle, Suranne and Katie and a dear sister of
Betty and Tommy.
Friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at
Blyth Crematorium on
Friday 19th July at 12.15pm.
Flowers welcome, c/o
Tom Woodhouse Funeral Directors, 40 Regent Street,
Blyth, NE24 1LS
Published in News Post Leader on July 11, 2019