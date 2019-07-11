Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Richardson

Notice Condolences

Rosemary Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON Rosemary
(Rose)
(Blyth) Peacefully in hospital,
on the 30th June aged 82 years, beloved wife of Gilly,
dearly loved mam of Gary, Rosemary, Glyn and the late Chris and mother in law of
Anne-Marie, Davey and Karen,
much loved nanna of Sian, Jamie, Chris, Adelle, Suranne and Katie and a dear sister of
Betty and Tommy.
Friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at
Blyth Crematorium on
Friday 19th July at 12.15pm.
Flowers welcome, c/o
Tom Woodhouse Funeral Directors, 40 Regent Street,
Blyth, NE24 1LS
Published in News Post Leader on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.