|
|
|
Young Robert Edward
(Eddie) (Stakeford)
Passed away peacefully on
27th June 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joan, much loved dad of Christine,
dear father-in-law,
and devoted grandad.
Eddie will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Private family only cremation.
Friends please meet for
service of thanksgiving at
Stakeford Methodist Church on Friday 19th July at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinson's UK and
British Heart Foundation,
for which a box will be provided
at Church.
All welcome for refreshments afterwards at The Half Moon, Stakeford.
Enquiries c/o John Grenfell & Son, 3 Front Street West, Bedlington
Tel: 01670 823204
Published in News Post Leader on July 11, 2019