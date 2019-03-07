|
KIRKWOOD Paul
(Korky)
(Blyth) Suddenly but peacefully after a short illness on the 27th February aged 54 years, dear son of the late Roderick and Jean, dearly loved dad of Richard, James, Catrina and the late Michael and a much loved grandad and brother.
Friends please meet for funeral service at Cowpen Cemetery Chapel on Thursday 14th March at 12.15pm, followed by interment in the cemetery at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the benefit of the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, collection boxes will be available at the chapel, enquiries c/o Tom Woodhouse Funeral Directors, tel 01670 352000.
Published in News Post Leader on Mar. 7, 2019
