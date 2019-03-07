|
|
|
SMITH Patricia
Cramlington Patricia passed away peacefully on February 22nd, aged 79 years.
Beloved Wife of Harold Patrick,
much loved Mam of Brian
and a loving Sister in law of
Sandra, Horace and Paul.
Patricia will be very sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Family and friends please meet for service at
Whitley Bay Crematorium
on Wednesday, March 13th
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
H Duckworth Funeral Directors,
Cramlington
Tel 01670 713218
Published in News Post Leader on Mar. 7, 2019
