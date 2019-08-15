|
SCOTT Ord (Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur)
Blyth
Nye Bevan House
Peacefully at home on
August 8th 2019, aged 93 years.
Ord, dearly loved husband of the late Thelma, beloved father of Malcolm and Arlene, loving father in law of Christine and Ed, a much loved grandad of Gavin, Andrew, Gaynor, Ben, Max and Alice, great grandad of Blake and Toby and a dearest companion of
Mary Armstrong.
Service and cremation to be held at Cowpen Crematorium on
Thursday 22nd August at 1:45 pm.
Friends please meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, if so desired
may be made for
The National Tremor Foundation.
A donation box will be available at the crematorium.
Published in News Post Leader on Aug. 15, 2019