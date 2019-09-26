|
|
|
Carey (Blyth) Lynne, Susan, Debbie and Lisa, daughters of the late Nora Jean Carey would like to thank family, friends and neighbours
for all their cards, letters of condolence, donations to
British Heart Foundation
and floral tributes received.
Special thanks to Ward 4 and Palliative Care at Wansbeck Hospital, Marine Medical Group, Lazy Days Catering and the staff at The High Street Social Club. Thanks also to Father Quinn for a comforting service and to
Gary and Linda & Staff of
Co-op Funeralcare, Blyth
for funeral arrangements.
Published in News Post Leader on Sept. 26, 2019