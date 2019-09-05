|
|
|
FLEMING Michael Formerly of
Michaels Hairdressing,
Croft Road, Blyth.
Peacefully passed away on
22nd August 2019,
aged 84 years, Michael.
Dearly beloved husband of Audrey.
Loving dad to Russell and Andrea.
Adored grandad to
Sophia, Lewis and Jade and
also great grandad to Luca.
Please meet for funeral service and cremation at Whitley Bay
Crematorium on Wednesday
11th September at 2.15pm.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Blyth,
Tel: 01670352880.
Published in News Post Leader on Sept. 5, 2019