Wills Mary (Blyth)
The family of the late Mary Wills wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their
recent bereavement.
Also for the cards, floral tributes received and the donations to Cancer Research.
Special thanks to the staff of Crofton Court Care Home.
Thanks to Malcolm Thomas for a comforting service and to
Gary Stafford and the staff of
Co-op Funeralcare in Blyth for their professional and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in News Post Leader on Sept. 12, 2019