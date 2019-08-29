|
Wills (Blyth) Peacefully in Crofton Court on 17th August, 2019, aged 98 years,
Mary (nee Taylor).
Much loved wife of the late Albert, loving mam of Valerie and Kathleen. Mother in law of Alan and Denis. Devoted grandma of Danielle and Graeme. Loving great grandma to William and Matthew.
Mary will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Cowpen Crematorium on Thursday 5th September at
10.45 a.m. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research.
A donation box will be available
at the crematorium.
Published in News Post Leader on Aug. 29, 2019