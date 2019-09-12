|
|
|
Preston (Ashington) Peacefully on 31st August
aged 92 years.
Mary (nee Bewick), beloved wife of the late Frank, much loved mother of Sheila & partner Kenny and Kay & husband David, loving grandma of Jack & Leanne, Lizzie, Rosie, Laura, Adam and John and great grandma of Elouise, Emily and Ben.
Funeral service to be held at
St Aidan's RC Church. Ashington on Friday 13th September at 1.30pm to be followed
by cremation at
Cowpen Crematorium at 2.30pm, afterwards all welcome to
The Elephant.
No flowers please by request, donations in lieu of flowers for
The Newbiggin RNLI and
St. Oswald's Hospice for which a box will be available in church
and at the crematorium.
Funeral enquiries c/o
John Grenfell & Son,
67 Station Road, Ashington,
(01670) 855588.
Published in News Post Leader on Sept. 12, 2019