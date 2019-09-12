Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Grenfell & Son (Bedlington)
3 Front Street West
Bedlington, Northumberland NE22 5TZ
01670 823204
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
14:30
Cowpen Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellis

Notice Condolences

Mary Ellis Notice
Ellis (Blyth) Suddenly on 26th August
aged 86 years,
Mary Alice (nee Riches),
beloved wife of Garfield,
dearly loved mother of Kevin
and Lynn, dear mother in law of Judith and Michael and a devoted grandma of Nicola and Laura.
Mary will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation to be held at Cowpen Crematorium on Tuesday 17th September
at 2.30pm, afterwards at
the Masonic Hall in Blyth.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Blyth RNLI for which a box will
be available at the crematorium.
Funeral enquiries c/o
John Grenfell & Son,
3 Front Street West, Bedlington, Tel. (01670) 823204
Published in News Post Leader on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.