|
|
|
Ellis (Blyth) Suddenly on 26th August
aged 86 years,
Mary Alice (nee Riches),
beloved wife of Garfield,
dearly loved mother of Kevin
and Lynn, dear mother in law of Judith and Michael and a devoted grandma of Nicola and Laura.
Mary will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation to be held at Cowpen Crematorium on Tuesday 17th September
at 2.30pm, afterwards at
the Masonic Hall in Blyth.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Blyth RNLI for which a box will
be available at the crematorium.
Funeral enquiries c/o
John Grenfell & Son,
3 Front Street West, Bedlington, Tel. (01670) 823204
Published in News Post Leader on Sept. 12, 2019