Dickinson Mary
(née Dobinson)
(Blyth) Passed away peacefully on
24th August, 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ronnie,
much loved mam of Ronnie, John, Pauline, Joanne, Mary
and the late Janice.
Mary will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Please meet for service and cremation at Cowpen Crematorium on
Thursday 19th September 3.15 p.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support for which a box will be provided c/o John Grenfell & Son, 3 Front Street West, Bedlington Tel 01670 823204
Published in News Post Leader on Sept. 12, 2019