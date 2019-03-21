Home

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
13:00
St Mary's
Margaret Thompson

Margaret Thompson Notice
thompson née Wilkinson
Margaret
Blyth Margaret, passed away
at Crofton Court
(formerly of Princess Louise Road) on 2nd March, aged 82 years.

Loving Wife of the late Dougie, much loved Mother of
Louise and David,
Mother in law of Lou and Grandmother of Evie.
Will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's at 1.30pm on
Friday 29th March,
followed by a private cremation.

Family flowers only,
donations to
Freeman Renal Services.
The family wish to extend special thanks to all at Crofton Court for their support and care.
Published in News Post Leader on Mar. 21, 2019
