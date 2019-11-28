|
|
|
Wanless (Ashington) Passed away peacefully on
19th November aged 73 years,
Kenneth (Ken), beloved husband
of Celia, a dear uncle and
brother in law who will be greatly missed by all family and friends.
Please meet for a celebration
of Ken's life at Cowpen Crematorium on Tuesday
3rd December at 10:45am.
No flowers by request. Donations in lieu to British Heart Foundation.
A donation box will be available
at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare. Ashington Tel: 01670 812095.
Published in News Post Leader on Nov. 28, 2019