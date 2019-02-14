|
Hindhaugh Ken
(Blyth,
Formerly of Cramlington) Peacefully in South Bebside Care Home on 5th February,
aged 80 years.
Much loved dad of John, Iain, Andrew and Sarah,
loving grandad of all the family
and dear brother of Eddie.
Friends please meet for
funeral service and cremation at Cowpen Crematorium on
Friday 15th February at 10.00am. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be given at the service for Macmillan Cancer Support. Enquiries c/o Tom Woodhouse Funeral Directors, Blyth
Tel 01670 352000
Published in News Post Leader on Feb. 14, 2019
