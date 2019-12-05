Home

THORNTON Joyce
(Blyth) Peacefully at home with her
family around her on
25th November 2019,
aged 90 years,
Joyce, née Armstrong.
Much loved wife of Joe,
dearly loved mam of David, Janet, Ian and Alan, mother in law of John, Kay and Jacqueline,
dearest grandma and great grandma to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Joyce will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation to be held at Cowpen Crematorium on Monday 9th December at 1pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired,
to the Macmillan Nurses.
A donation box will be available
at the crematorium.
Published in News Post Leader on Dec. 5, 2019
