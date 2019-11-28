|
|
|
STENHOUSE John
(Blyth) The family of the late John Stenhouse would like to thank everyone for their thoughtfulness, cards and the generous donations to the Alzheimer's Society.
Special thanks for the wonderful turn out at St Wilfred's Church,
to Father Quinn and all who helped at the lovely service and reception.
Thanks to Co-Op Funeral Care for their kindness and to the staff at Crofton Care Home for their care of John over the last few years.
Published in News Post Leader on Nov. 28, 2019