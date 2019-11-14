|
Stenhouse John Peacefully on 24th October,
aged 96, at Crofton Court
Care Home.
Beloved husband of the late Doreen and uncle to Katharine and Robert Slater and family in Canada.
Well known as a teacher, rotarian, geordie dialect expert, pianist,
dance band leader
and a friend to many.
Thanks to staff at Crofton Court
for their care and kindness.
Funeral Mass at St Wilfrid's Church on Tuesday 19th November at
11 a.m then cremation at Cowpen Crematorium, followed by a celebration of John's life at
St Wilfrid's Parish Hall
on Arthur Street. All welcome.
Family flowers only.
Donations to
The Alzheimer's Society.
John was greatly cherished
and is sadly missed.
Published in News Post Leader on Nov. 14, 2019