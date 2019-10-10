|
|
|
GREEN John Robert (Blyth) Margaret and the family of
the late John Robert Green wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also for the cards, floral tributes received and donations to Dementia UK.
Thanks to the staff of Chasedale Care Home for all their help and support. Special thanks to Fr. John Swinhoe for a comforting service and to Kelly Hall and the staff of
Co-op Funeralcare in Blyth
for funeral arrangements.
Published in News Post Leader on Oct. 10, 2019