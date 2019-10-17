Home

Peter Grenfell & Son (Ashington)
Westfield House
Ashington, Northumberland NE63 8RS
01670 812117
John Alderson Notice
ALDERSON John (Cramlington, formerly
of Stakeford)
Peacefully in hospital on the 7th October aged 56 years, beloved husband of the late Karen, dearly loved dad of Erin, Charlotte and Maddie, a loving brother of Brenda and Margaret and a dear
brother in law and Uncle.
Friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at
The West Road, Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd October at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the benefit of Macmillan Cancer Support may be given at the crematorium.
Enquiries c/o
Peter Grenfell Funeral Directors, Tel 01670 812117.
Published in News Post Leader on Oct. 17, 2019
