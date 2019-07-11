Home

Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
13:45
Stakeford Methodist Church
Young Joan Tapson
(Nee Mood) (Stakeford)
Passed away peacefully on
28th June 2019, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Robert (Eddie), much loved mam of Christine, dear mother-in-law, and devoted grandma.
Joan will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Private family only cremation.
Friends please meet for
service of thanksgiving at
Stakeford Methodist Church on Friday 19th July at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinson's UK and
British Heart Foundation,
for which a box will be provided
at Church.
All welcome for refreshments afterwards at The Half Moon, Stakeford.
Enquiries c/o John Grenfell & Son, 3 Front Street West, Bedlington
Tel: 01670 823204
Published in News Post Leader on July 11, 2019
