Heatley Joan Margaret
(formerly Rhodes)
Blyth,
formerly Bedlington Peacefully in Thomas Knight Care Home, on 7th February
aged 72 years.
Much loved mam of John, Stephen and Chris and loving grandma of Nathan, Kyle, Daniel, Amy and Christopher.
Friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at
Blyth Crematorium on
Thursday 21st February at 1.00pm. Flowers welcome or donations if desired may be given at the service for Alzheimer's Society. Enquiries c/o Tom Woodhouse Funeral Directors, Blyth Tel 01670 352000
Published in News Post Leader on Feb. 21, 2019
