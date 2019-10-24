|
|
|
Dodds Jennie
(Giovanna Rosa)
née Bugeja
(Blyth) Peacefully on 13th October 2019,
93 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Norman.
Loving Mother to Arlene and Caroline. Dear Sister to
Joe and the late Moses.
Grandmother and Nanna to 27.
Funeral mass at St Wilfrid's Church, Blyth, Tuesday 29th October 10am.
Burial at Blyth Links Cemetery.
Celebration at The Commissioners Quay Inn, Blyth. Everyone welcome.
Family flowers only please. Donations in church for
Columban Missionaries Britain.
Forever in our hearts
"Never stop dancing"
Published in News Post Leader on Oct. 24, 2019