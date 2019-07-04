|
THAIN Jean 04.08.1929 - 15.06.2019
Jean passed away suddenly at the
University Hospital of Wales,
on 15th June 2019.
Beloved Mother of David and Colin,
Mother in law to Jayne, Grandmother to Kayleigh,
Hannah and Aimee and
Great Grandmother to Briony.
Service to be held at
Stakeford Methodist Church at 11.00am, Friday 12th July, ashes to be laid to rest after the service at
Cowpen Crematorium,
with celebration at Half Moon Inn.
No flowers by request.
Donations to the British Heart Foundation c/o
W James and Son
Funeral Directors, Chapel of Rest, The Yard Fonmon CF62 3BJ
Published in News Post Leader on July 4, 2019