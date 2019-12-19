|
|
|
Ferguson Jean (Ashington, formerly
Nelson Village, Cramlington).
Peacefully with her family by her side on 11th December 2019,
aged 84 years. Jean (nee Young), dearly loved Wife of Hughie, loving Mam of Christine, Ian and the late Karen, Mother in law of David, precious Nanna of Wendy, Graham, Liam, Carly, Gemma, Christopher and Mark,
Great Grandma of Byron, Kayleigh, Aimee, Shaun, Abigail and Harloe.
Funeral service to take place at
St John's Church, Seaton Hirst on Tuesday 24th December at 10.45am followed by interment at North Seaton Cemetery.
Friends please meet at the church. Floral tributes may be sent.
All welcome afterwards for refreshments at the premises of A.J. Gascoigne & Son,
Hazlewood House, Woodhorn Village. Tel. 01670 818351
Published in News Post Leader on Dec. 19, 2019