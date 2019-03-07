|
LONGSTAFF Irene Allison
(Blyth) Peacefully at home on
28th February 2019,
aged 94 years,
Irene (née Atkinson), dearly loved wife of the late James (Jim), beloved mam of Susan, Christine and David, dear mother in law of Alan and Karen, a loving gran and great gran, and sister to Elsie.
Service and cremation to be held at Cowpen Crematorium on Tuesday 12th March, at 12.15pm. Friends please meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu may be made for the British Heart Foundation,
a donation box will be available at the crematorium.
Published in News Post Leader on Mar. 7, 2019
