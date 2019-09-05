|
|
|
YOUNG Gordon
(Blyth) The family of the late
Gordon Young wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, colleagues and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during
their recent bereavement.
Also for the cards, letters of condolence and donations to
The Firefighters Charity and the Mick Knighton Mesothelioma Research Fund
which raised £1400.
Special thanks to Doctor Yates and all medical staff for their care.
Thanks to Revd. Jack Macadam for a comforting service and to
Kelly Hall and the staff of
Co-op Funeralcare in Blyth
for funeral arrangements.
Published in News Post Leader on Sept. 5, 2019