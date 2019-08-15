Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30
Hobkirk Parish Church
Interment
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00
Hobkirk Cemetery
George Hope Notice
Hope (Bonchester Bridge,
Scottish Borders) Peacefully at home with his family, George Robert (Bob), Bonchester Bridge,
beloved husband of Anne,
loving father of Rebecca, Marie, and son-in-law Douglas,
grandad of Caleb, India and Erin, and loving brother of Ann Grant.
Service in Hobkirk Parish Church on Friday 16th August 2019 at
10.30 am, with interment in
Hobkirk Cemetery at 11.00 am,
to which all family and friends
are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in News Post Leader on Aug. 15, 2019
