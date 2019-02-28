|
|
|
Jackson Frankie
(Newsham) Suddenly on 18th February
aged 72 years. A beloved Husband
of Margaret (Nee Finlay), much loved Dad of Heather and Andrew, dear Father in law of Donna,
devoted Grandad of Evan, Tyler, Anya and Lottie, as well as a dearest
Brother of Lilian and Peter.
Service to be held at
Blyth Central Methodist Church on
Wednesday 6th March at 2.15 pm. Followed by cremation at
Cowpen Crematorium at 3.15 pm. Friends please meet at church. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Daft as a Brush C/O
John Grenfell & Son
Funeral Directors,
3 Front Street West, Bedlington.
Tel. 01670 823204.
Afterwards at The Sea Horse.
Published in News Post Leader on Feb. 28, 2019
