Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Grenfell & Son (Bedlington)
3 Front Street West
Bedlington, Northumberland NE22 5TZ
01670 823204
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
14:15
Blyth Central Methodist Church
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
15:15
Cowpen Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Frankie Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frankie Jackson

Notice Condolences

Frankie Jackson Notice
Jackson Frankie
(Newsham) Suddenly on 18th February
aged 72 years. A beloved Husband
of Margaret (Nee Finlay), much loved Dad of Heather and Andrew, dear Father in law of Donna,
devoted Grandad of Evan, Tyler, Anya and Lottie, as well as a dearest
Brother of Lilian and Peter.
Service to be held at
Blyth Central Methodist Church on
Wednesday 6th March at 2.15 pm. Followed by cremation at
Cowpen Crematorium at 3.15 pm. Friends please meet at church. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Daft as a Brush C/O
John Grenfell & Son
Funeral Directors,
3 Front Street West, Bedlington.
Tel. 01670 823204.
Afterwards at The Sea Horse.
Published in News Post Leader on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.