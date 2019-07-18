Home

Florence Air

Florence Air Notice
AIR Florence
(Cowpen) The family of the late Florence Air would like to extend their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their messages, cards, flowers, donations and thoughtfulness following our recent sad loss.
Thanks also to Rev. Antony Oakley for a personal and comforting service. A special mention of the staff at South Bebside Nursing Home for their dedication and care throughout her time with them and their support of the family and to Michael Lee Funeral Director, Park Road, Blyth for his help, sensitive and professional handling of arrangements which were second to none.
Published in News Post Leader on July 18, 2019
