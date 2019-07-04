|
|
|
Air Florence
(Cowpen) Peacefully after a long and happy life on 28th June 2019
aged 97 years.
Florence, wife of the late Bob Air, Mum to Dorothy, Gran to Neil and great-grannie to Amie and Emily.
She will be sadly missed
by all the family.
Service and Cremation to be held at Blyth Crematorium on
Tuesday the 9th July at 1.45pm.
Friends please meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, in lieu, if so desired may be made for South Bebside Nursing Home Residents Fund.
A donation box will be available at the service.
Published in News Post Leader on July 4, 2019