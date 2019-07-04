Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Air
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Air

Notice Condolences

Florence Air Notice
Air Florence
(Cowpen) Peacefully after a long and happy life on 28th June 2019
aged 97 years.
Florence, wife of the late Bob Air, Mum to Dorothy, Gran to Neil and great-grannie to Amie and Emily.
She will be sadly missed
by all the family.
Service and Cremation to be held at Blyth Crematorium on
Tuesday the 9th July at 1.45pm.
Friends please meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, in lieu, if so desired may be made for South Bebside Nursing Home Residents Fund.
A donation box will be available at the service.
Published in News Post Leader on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.