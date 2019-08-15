Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:30
Cowpen Crematorium
Edith Blyth Notice
Blyth Edith
(nee Cammidge)
(Blyth) Peacefully in Thomas Knight on
7th August 2019, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Walter.
Much loved mam of Caroline and mother in law of Norman.
Loving grandma of Lee, Karen
and the late Christine and
great grandma of Jordan,
Daniel, Guy and Callum.
Please meet for funeral service at Cowpen Crematorium on
Tuesday 20th August
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu if desired, to Thomas Knight Care Home.
Published in News Post Leader on Aug. 15, 2019
