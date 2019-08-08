Home

RICHARDSON Dorothy (Blyth). Peacefully on the
1st August, aged 93 years.
Dorothy, (née Blair), beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mam to Eileen and Anne, much loved mother-in-law to Joe and a proud and devoted Grandma and Great-Grandma, dear sister to Emily and brother in law Bob.
Dorothy will be greatly missed by all family and friends who knew and loved her.
A funeral service will be held at Cowpen Crematorium on Tuesday 13th August at 10am. All flowers welcome or donations in lieu if desired to Princess Ellie's Trust.
Published in News Post Leader on Aug. 8, 2019
