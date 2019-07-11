Home

TOWLER David
(Blyth, formerly of Prudhoe) Peacefully at home on the 2nd July aged 72 years, beloved husband of Mary, much loved dad of Karen, Wendy and David and father in law of Neil and Milena and a devoted grandad of Christopher, Daniel, Charlotte, Emily, James,
Aimee and Jennifer.
Friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at
Blyth Crematorium on
Monday 15th July at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations for the benefit of
The Salvation Army may be given at the crematorium, enquiries c/o Tom Woodhouse Funeral Directors, tel 01670 352000.
Published in News Post Leader on July 11, 2019
