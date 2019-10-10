|
|
|
SCOTT Christina
(nee Foster) October 11th 2017
A lifetime of precious memories,
Sprayed with a million tears,
Wishing God had spared you,
If only for a few more years.
You left us special memories,
And a sorrow too great to hold,
To us who loved and lost you,
Your memory will never grow old.
Thanks for the years we had,
Thanks for the memories
we shared,
We only prayed that
when you left us,
That you knew how
much we cared.
Always in the Hearts of
Loving Husband Roger,
Daughters Susan and Jackie,
Sons-in-law Tom and Jimmy.
Grandchildren Jenny, Katie and Daniel and Great Grandson Parker.
Published in News Post Leader on Oct. 10, 2019