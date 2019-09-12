Resources More Obituaries for Charlie Kane Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charlie Kane

Notice KANE Irene and Lynsey wish to express their sincere thanks to all their family and friends that have supported them over the last year during Charlie's illness and all the beautiful cards and flowers received.

It was a special day, the weather was perfect, the humanist Barbara Cranston was brilliant with the reading of the Celebration of Charlie's life. All our friends who came to the funeral and a wonderful collection of £900 to Oncology at the Freeman Hospital. Thanks to Broadway Bakery for a fantastic buffet enjoyed by all and Claire, Brenda and Helen

at Go As You Please for all their help at this difficult time. Published in News Post Leader on Sept. 12, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices