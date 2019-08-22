Home

Kane Charles (Charlie)
(Blyth) In hospital with family by his side on Wednesday 14th August 2019, aged 75 years, Charlie, beloved husband of Irene, much loved
dad of Lynsey, a loving brother
of Kath, uncle of Darren and
a good friend to many.
Friends please meet for a celebration of Charlie's life at Cowpen Crematorium on
Tuesday 27th August at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only, donations gratefully received on the day to Oncology at the Freeman Hospital.
Published in News Post Leader on Aug. 22, 2019
