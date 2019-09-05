Home

Spowart Catherine Doris
(née Mason)
(Blyth) The family of the late Catherine Doris would like to convey their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for their kind messages of sympathy and their generous donations to Dementia UK.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ridley Park Care Home for their outstanding care and kindness - we can never thank you enough.
Thanks also to Kelly Hall and
Alison Long from Co-op Funeralcare, Blyth for their professional funeral arrangements.
Published in News Post Leader on Sept. 5, 2019
