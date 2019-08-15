|
|
|
SPOWART Catherine Doris
(nee Mason)
(Blyth) Very peacefully in
Ridley Park Care Home
on 9th August 2019,
aged 91 years.
Much cherished and dearly loved mam of Catherine and Christine, much loved mother-in-law of John, devoted and greatly loved grandma of Kirsty and Lee.
Will be dearly missed.
Please meet for funeral service at Cowpen Crematorium on Tuesday 20th August at 9.15am.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu if desired to Dementia UK.
Published in News Post Leader on Aug. 15, 2019