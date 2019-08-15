Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
09:15
Cowpen Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Spowart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Spowart

Notice Condolences

Catherine Spowart Notice
SPOWART Catherine Doris
(nee Mason)
(Blyth) Very peacefully in
Ridley Park Care Home
on 9th August 2019,
aged 91 years.
Much cherished and dearly loved mam of Catherine and Christine, much loved mother-in-law of John, devoted and greatly loved grandma of Kirsty and Lee.
Will be dearly missed.
Please meet for funeral service at Cowpen Crematorium on Tuesday 20th August at 9.15am.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu if desired to Dementia UK.
Published in News Post Leader on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.