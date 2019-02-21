|
|
|
MAYES Billy
(Blyth) Peacefully in hospital with family around him on 11th February 2019, aged 85 years, Billy. Beloved husband of Cathy (Kitty).
Much loved dad of Karen and
son-in-law Ken. Loving grandad of Billy and wife Rebecca, devoted great-grandad to Millie.
Billy will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service and cremation to be held at Cowpen Crematorium on Wednesday 27th February at 12.15. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to Cancer Research UK.
A donations box will be available
at the crematorium.
Published in News Post Leader on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More