Waugh William Johnston
(Whitley Bay) Passed away peacefully on
18th May 2019, aged 97 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad of Brenda and Alison, loving grandad of Martin and Lynsey and
dear great grandad to Cameron, Lauren, Grace and Lilly.
Will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Private cremation followed by Memorial Service at St Andrews Church, Monkseaton on Wednesday 5th June at 11.00am.
Donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation.
All Enquiries and floral tributes to
Coop Funeralcare, Whitley Bay
Tel: 0191 2525151
Published in News Guardian on May 30, 2019
