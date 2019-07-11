|
Paterson Thomas Ainsley Died peacefully after a long and happy life on Tuesday 1st July 2019, aged 87 years. Thomas, husband of the late Joan Paterson, much loved dad of Heather and Margaret, 'Grandy' to Abby and Anna and Brother-in-law to Christine Gaulter. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
Service to be held at
Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 16th July 2019 at 12.00. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to St Oswald's Hospice, Gosforth
or Marie Curie Cancer Care, Newcastle.
Published in News Guardian on July 11, 2019