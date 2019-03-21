|
Collett Pauline Pauline Collett's family would like to thank all those who attended her funeral service at St. George's Church in January.
Your presence provided comfort to our families and celebrated mum's extraordinary life
in the way she wanted.
In total £500 was raised for charity thanks to your generosity.
We appreciated all the words of condolence, each one capturing succinctly how much you thought of our wonderful mum.
We will miss her always.
Many thanks from Diane,
Michelle, Gareth and families.
Published in News Guardian on Mar. 21, 2019
