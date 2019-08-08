|
Dobinson (nee Plumb)
Joan
(West Monkseaton) Suddenly at Eastbourne House Care Home on Sunday 28th July, 2019, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Martin, loving step mother to Maureen, much cherished cousin of Noreen and her family.
Joan will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Special thanks to Eastbourne House for their care and attention.
Funeral service and cremation will be held at Whitley Bay Crematorium Tuesday 13th August at 1.30 p.m. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie.
A donation box will be at the crematorium.
Published in News Guardian on Aug. 8, 2019