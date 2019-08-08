Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Dobinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Dobinson

Notice Condolences

Joan Dobinson Notice
Dobinson (nee Plumb)
Joan
(West Monkseaton) Suddenly at Eastbourne House Care Home on Sunday 28th July, 2019, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Martin, loving step mother to Maureen, much cherished cousin of Noreen and her family.
Joan will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Special thanks to Eastbourne House for their care and attention.
Funeral service and cremation will be held at Whitley Bay Crematorium Tuesday 13th August at 1.30 p.m. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie.
A donation box will be at the crematorium.
Published in News Guardian on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.