|
|
|
Allen James
(Boots)
New York Passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th May, 2019,
aged 77.
Loving dad of James, grandfather to Esther and Finlay,
partner of Elsie.
Will be sadly missed.
Could family and friends please meet for funeral service at Tynemouth Crematorium
Tuesday 11th June, 2019
at 1.30 p.m. Donations, if desired,
to British Lung Foundation.
After service, all welcome back to New York Club.
All enquiries Chris Sample Funeral Services Tel 0191 257 8401
Published in News Guardian on June 6, 2019
Read More